inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. inTEST has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

