Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.