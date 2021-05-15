Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

