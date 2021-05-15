Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

