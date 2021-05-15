Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $311.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $217.47 and a 52-week high of $317.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.76.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

