Investors Purchase High Volume of Gold Fields Call Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 23,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 800% compared to the average daily volume of 2,665 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

GFI stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

