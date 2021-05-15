Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,014 call options on the company. This is an increase of 904% compared to the typical volume of 101 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 96.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

