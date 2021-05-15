ION (ION) Trading 23.3% Lower This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $370,866.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00334885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,587,827 coins and its circulating supply is 13,687,827 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.