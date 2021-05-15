IoT Chain (ITC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.70 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and $3.70 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

