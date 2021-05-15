Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.14

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $24.60. Ipsen shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1,384 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit