Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.14

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $24.60. Ipsen shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1,384 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

