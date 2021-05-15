IRISnet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.99 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $142.19 million and $20.99 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.44 or 0.00525452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00233500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005111 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.47 or 0.01162015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.65 or 0.01203852 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,017,920,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,239,362 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

