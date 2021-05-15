iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

