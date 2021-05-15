iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.