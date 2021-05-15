iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $30,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 833,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 119,792 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.67 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

