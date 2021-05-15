iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 174.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $108,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after buying an additional 498,096 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $36.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

