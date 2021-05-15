iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Increased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

