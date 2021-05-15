iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $79.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

