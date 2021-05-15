IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.