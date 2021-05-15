Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $179.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

