Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.