Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $117.00, but opened at $113.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $114.10, with a volume of 20,599 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

