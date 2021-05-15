Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

