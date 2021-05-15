Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

