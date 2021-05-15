Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.