Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.