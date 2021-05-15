Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $39.93 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.