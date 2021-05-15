Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £187 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £157.71 ($206.04).

LON FLTR opened at £126.95 ($165.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 445.44. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,792 ($127.93) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

