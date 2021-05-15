Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £187 Price Target

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £157.71 ($206.04).

LON FLTR opened at £126.95 ($165.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 445.44. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,792 ($127.93) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Analyst Recommendations for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit