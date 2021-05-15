Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at $37,631,127.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

