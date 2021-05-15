Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,345 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

