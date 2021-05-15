Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marriott International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marriott International in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

