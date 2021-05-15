Jefferies Financial Group Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

IFF opened at $141.21 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $293,181,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 112.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

