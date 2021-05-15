Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) to Hold

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKFTF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tarkett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Tarkett from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TKFTF opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Tarkett has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, store and shop, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry, and sports and wellness market segments.

