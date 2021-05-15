John B. Fisher Sells 35,293 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

