Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

