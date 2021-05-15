Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

