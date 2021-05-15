Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Up to $127.32

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.32, but opened at $133.83. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $427,684.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,812 shares of company stock worth $1,233,070. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

