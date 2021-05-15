Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $121,050.00.

PLMR stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 736.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.