JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XAIR opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Beyond Air Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

