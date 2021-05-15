JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 6.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

