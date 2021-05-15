JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $27.00

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit