JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $27.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.