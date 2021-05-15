JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Position Increased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.88% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,935,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 172,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.