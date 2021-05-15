JSF Financial LLC Acquires 4,995 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 349.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 114,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 893,254 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,432,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after buying an additional 113,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.