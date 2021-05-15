JSF Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 198,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,844,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.70 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.