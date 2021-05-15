JSF Financial LLC Purchases 90 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NKE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

