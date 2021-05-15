JSF Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,350 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

