K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$45.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$24.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$480.46 million and a PE ratio of 125.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.30.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.