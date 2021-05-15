Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $770,490.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

