Keith Breinlinger Sells 4,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $25,926,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 507,940 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

