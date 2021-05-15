Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.070-4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on K. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.92.

K traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,471. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

