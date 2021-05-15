Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €82.25 Price Target for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of HOT stock opened at €72.22 ($84.96) on Wednesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1 year high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.44 and its 200-day moving average is €76.91.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

